Bangert: More boozy, historic finds at Fowler House

Renovations continue to turn up bits and pieces of everyday life in the 19th century Lafayette mansion - including a taste of the Prohibition era

Bottles from early 20th century Lafayette breweries were among the historic bits and pieces turning up during the renovation of the Moses Fowler House at Ninth and South streets.

