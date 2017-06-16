Bangert: Crew to the rescue at Greenbush Cemetery
Bangert: Crew comes to the rescue of Greenbush Cemetery's oldest headstones Graveyard team finds crumbling monuments for Lafayette's oldest settlers and makes them new again Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2sBJ35L John "Walt" Walters, owner of Graveyard Groomer of Connersville, adds mortar to the broken headstone of Hamutal Robusson in Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery. Don't try to fool John "Walt" Walters into thinking providence isn't guiding his path as he picks his way through a cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC