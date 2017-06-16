Bangert: Crew to the rescue at Greenb...

Bangert: Crew to the rescue at Greenbush Cemetery

Bangert: Crew comes to the rescue of Greenbush Cemetery's oldest headstones Graveyard team finds crumbling monuments for Lafayette's oldest settlers and makes them new again Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2sBJ35L John "Walt" Walters, owner of Graveyard Groomer of Connersville, adds mortar to the broken headstone of Hamutal Robusson in Lafayette's Greenbush Cemetery. Don't try to fool John "Walt" Walters into thinking providence isn't guiding his path as he picks his way through a cemetery.

