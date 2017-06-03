Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's nex...

Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown

There are 1 comment on the Journal and Courier story from Saturday Jun 3, titled Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown.

With one firm making a lot of noise on South Fourth Street, city follows suit to get ready for downtown's next step. Stephen Toyra talks about plans to raze three houses in the 200 block of South Fourth Street to make way for 12 townhouses. The project is one of several Gold Sail Capital is planning along South Fourth Street, just south of downtown Lafayette.

gin0731

Geneseo, IL

#1 Sunday Jun 4
One of the great things about Lafayette is the preservation of the downtown. It is too bad that this going to be lost. Why does progress have to destroy your history?
