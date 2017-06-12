ABBEY NICKEL JOINS CTIC AS NEW COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER Jun. 19, 2017 Source: Conservation Technology Information Center news release Award-winning journalist Abbey Nickel has joined the Conservation Technology Information Center as communications and outreach manager. Nickel was a features and entertainment reporter for the Evansville Courier and Press-where some of her work was picked up by USA TODAY and the Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.