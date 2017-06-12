Abbey Nickel Joins CTIC As New Commun...

Abbey Nickel Joins CTIC As New Communications Manager

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

ABBEY NICKEL JOINS CTIC AS NEW COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER Jun. 19, 2017 Source: Conservation Technology Information Center news release Award-winning journalist Abbey Nickel has joined the Conservation Technology Information Center as communications and outreach manager. Nickel was a features and entertainment reporter for the Evansville Courier and Press-where some of her work was picked up by USA TODAY and the Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09) Jun 13 Annobranna16 19
10s Jun 12 U stink 3
guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14) Jun 7 Try Again 12
News Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown Jun 4 gin0731 1
Roger Homeier Jun 4 be safe 1
I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13) May 29 Biggerballs 6
Community/bulletin board locations. May 23 slate 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at June 18 at 10:13PM EDT

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,395 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC