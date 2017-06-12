Abbey Nickel Joins CTIC As New Communications Manager
ABBEY NICKEL JOINS CTIC AS NEW COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER Jun. 19, 2017 Source: Conservation Technology Information Center news release Award-winning journalist Abbey Nickel has joined the Conservation Technology Information Center as communications and outreach manager. Nickel was a features and entertainment reporter for the Evansville Courier and Press-where some of her work was picked up by USA TODAY and the Associated Press.
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
