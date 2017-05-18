WL not alone on Jackson Browne death threat fliers On same day fliers targeting singer, 'college liberals' were put on WL doors, Monticello police fielded similar reports Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2qybyj9 On the same day handbills targeting the singer-songwriter and assorted 'college liberals' were put on West Lafayette doors, Monticello police were fielding similar reports Police are investigating the delivery of fliers that were bundled with nails and left on doors and driveways in West Lafayette's New Chauncey neighborhood over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.