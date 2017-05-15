West Lafayette restaurant remains open after Health Department says it "highly likely" ...
We are learning more about that West Lafayette restaurant health officials say "likely" caused the death of one of its customers . The health department is explaining why it isn't shut down and what is being done to keep customers safe.
