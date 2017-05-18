The Indiana Supreme Court Finds a Non...

The Indiana Supreme Court Finds a Non-Delegable Duty of Worksite...

In Indiana, courts have historically found it is acceptable practice for a general contractor to delegate the duty of ensuring the safety of a subcontractor's employees to the subcontractor, so long as it is clearly set forth in the subcontractor agreement. Most general-subcontract agreements contain such language to limit a general contractor's liability for worksite injuries during construction projects.

