Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. and Jefferson Awards Foundation...

Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , a subsidiary of Subaru Corporation, announced a partnership with the Jefferson Awards Foundation , the nation's most prestigious and longest-standing organization dedicated to powering and celebrating public service, as part of its Champions program. SIA announced the partnership at its 30th anniversary community luncheon May 3, 2017.

