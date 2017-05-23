Slain cabbie's kin says keep killer b...

Slain cabbie's kin says keep killer busted by mob cop jailed

Karen Fraser-Mills, 65, says the "Mafia cop", Stephen Caracappa, arrested the right man who killed her father and that he should "stay where he's at." The daughter of a Brooklyn cabbie, whose killer wants a new trial because he was busted by one of the infamous "Mafia Cops," says the right man is behind bars.

