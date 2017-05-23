Slain cabbie's kin says keep killer busted by mob cop jailed
Karen Fraser-Mills, 65, says the "Mafia cop", Stephen Caracappa, arrested the right man who killed her father and that he should "stay where he's at." The daughter of a Brooklyn cabbie, whose killer wants a new trial because he was busted by one of the infamous "Mafia Cops," says the right man is behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|6 hr
|slate
|1
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC