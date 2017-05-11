Roofer dead following 20-foot fall in West Lafayette
Authorities say a 33-year-old roofer has died after falling 20 feet from atop a two-story apartment building. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports Tippecanoe County Coroner Donna Avolt identified the man as Alberto Dominguez of Indianapolis.
