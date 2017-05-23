Registration Open For CTIC's Conserva...

Registration Open For CTIC's Conservation In Action Tour

The Conservation Technology Information Center has opened registration for its 10th annual Conservation in Action Tour, which will be held September 5 and 6 in central Indiana. This year's tour theme is "Building Bridges: Past, Present and Future in Conservation Agriculture."

