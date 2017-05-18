Offers coming on E. Capitol properties

Offers coming on E. Capitol properties

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: News Tribune

This view is of the rear of several 400 block Capitol Avenue properties included among the blighted ones to be acquired by the Jefferson City Housing Authority. The Jefferson City Housing Authority is starting the process that could lead to eminent domain proceedings as the East Capitol Avenue Urban Renewal Plan progresses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Joannegipson 4
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar '17 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar '17 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb '17 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at May 19 at 10:32PM EDT

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC