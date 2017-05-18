Offers coming on E. Capitol properties
This view is of the rear of several 400 block Capitol Avenue properties included among the blighted ones to be acquired by the Jefferson City Housing Authority. The Jefferson City Housing Authority is starting the process that could lead to eminent domain proceedings as the East Capitol Avenue Urban Renewal Plan progresses.
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
