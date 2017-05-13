New owner has plans for I-65 eyesore ...

New owner has plans for I-65 eyesore hotel near Lafayette

1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

An investment group has bought a long-abandoned hotel that has been an eyesore along Interstate 65 near Lafayette, with plans to strip the building down to its concrete structure in hopes of finding a buyer. The four-story building that opened in 1972 as a Holiday Inn has been closed since 2003.

