ISP Motor Carrier officer injured in ...

ISP Motor Carrier officer injured in crash involving cement truck

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

WOLCOTT, Ind. An Indiana State Police Motor Carrier officer was injured when her squad car was broadsided by a cement mixer Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Joannegipson 4
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar '17 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar '17 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb '17 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC