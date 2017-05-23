Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Communi...

Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp Announce the Signing of a Merger Agreement

Tuesday May 23 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp , today announced they have executed a definitive agreement whereby Horizon will acquire Lafayette Community Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lafayette Community Bank, through a stock and cash merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Lafayette will receive fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of Horizon common stock and $1.73 in cash for each share of Lafayette's common stock.

