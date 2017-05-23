Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp Announce the Signing of a Merger Agreement
Horizon Bancorp and Lafayette Community Bancorp , today announced they have executed a definitive agreement whereby Horizon will acquire Lafayette Community Bancorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lafayette Community Bank, through a stock and cash merger. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Lafayette will receive fixed consideration of 0.5878 shares of Horizon common stock and $1.73 in cash for each share of Lafayette's common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10s
|Tue
|Zippity
|1
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|11
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC