Health Department: October death caused by eating at West Lafayette restaurant

The Tippecanoe County Health Department says it is "highly likely" a death from October 2016 was caused by food served at a West Lafayette restaurant. Four people got sick after eating at Agave Azul on October 22, 2016.

