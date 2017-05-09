Greater Lafayette's Marsh Supermarket...

Greater Lafayette's Marsh Supermarkets in peril

Read more: Journal and Courier

If a buyer doesn't come forward in 60 days all Marsh Supermarkets will close, including those in Greater Lafayette. Greater Lafayette's Marsh Supermarkets in peril If a buyer doesn't come forward in 60 days all Marsh Supermarkets will close, including those in Greater Lafayette.

