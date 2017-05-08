Go and kill yourself': Teachers arrested for bullying student, forcinga

Two Louisiana elementary school teachers were arrested last week after allegations that they forced children in their classroom to fight one another and told an 11-year-old girl to "go and kill ." Ann Marie Shelvin, 44, is charged with two counts of encouraging or contributing to the delinquency of a child, two counts of intimidation and interference in school operations and one count of malfeasance in office, according to KATC in Lafayette .

