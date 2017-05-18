'Full Measure': C-SPAN
With all the angst over supposedly biased news, there's one place Americans can get mountains of raw, unfiltered information about how government works: the Cable Satellite Public Affairs Network you know as C-SPAN. It's an independent, private company with no interference from government or sponsors because it doesn't run ads or take public money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDBC.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC