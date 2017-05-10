Frankfort man accused of kidnapping estranged wife is charged
Prosecutors said George took his estranged wife from her home on Lori Lee Drive in Lafayette last Wednesday. They say he tied her hands behind her back and wrapped duct tape around her mouth.
