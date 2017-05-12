Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Test Flights
The resumption of flights, which the plane maker said was backed by air safety regulators, is good news for Boeing and engine-maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co Boeing grounded the fleet late last week, and announced it on Wednesday, just days before it planned to deliver its first 737 MAX 8 to an airline. "Our plan remains to start deliveries this month," he said, noting the flights are with planes that do not have the suspect discs.
