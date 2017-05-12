Boeing Resumes 737 MAX Test Flights

The resumption of flights, which the plane maker said was backed by air safety regulators, is good news for Boeing and engine-maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co Boeing grounded the fleet late last week, and announced it on Wednesday, just days before it planned to deliver its first 737 MAX 8 to an airline. "Our plan remains to start deliveries this month," he said, noting the flights are with planes that do not have the suspect discs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.