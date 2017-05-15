After setting the rules at Kokoro sushi house for years, chef is the first of big changes planned for a north end tavern Bangert: How Tick Tock landed Kokoro's 'Crazy Tony' After setting the rules at Kokoro sushi house for years, chef is the first of big changes planned for a north end tavern Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2qiMmwE After setting the rules at his Kokoro sushi house for 27 years in downtown Lafayette, Yamazaki settles in at the Tick Tock, the first of a number of big changes owner plans for a north end tavern Jason Conley, left, owner of Tick Tock Tavern in Lafayette brought chef Tony Yamazaki, owner of Kokoro sushi house for nearly three decades, on to help shake things up at the tavern known best for its breakfasts and chicken and noodles lunch specials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.