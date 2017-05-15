Bangert: How Tick Tock landed Kokoro'...

Bangert: How Tick Tock landed Kokoro's - Crazy Tony'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Journal and Courier

After setting the rules at Kokoro sushi house for years, chef is the first of big changes planned for a north end tavern Bangert: How Tick Tock landed Kokoro's 'Crazy Tony' After setting the rules at Kokoro sushi house for years, chef is the first of big changes planned for a north end tavern Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2qiMmwE After setting the rules at his Kokoro sushi house for 27 years in downtown Lafayette, Yamazaki settles in at the Tick Tock, the first of a number of big changes owner plans for a north end tavern Jason Conley, left, owner of Tick Tock Tavern in Lafayette brought chef Tony Yamazaki, owner of Kokoro sushi house for nearly three decades, on to help shake things up at the tavern known best for its breakfasts and chicken and noodles lunch specials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Joannegipson 4
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar '17 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar '17 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb '17 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC