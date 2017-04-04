Woman charged with neglect after chil...

Woman charged with neglect after child roamsa

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Journal and Courier

A Lafayette woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent after a child was found roaming the streets on Monday morning. Woman charged with neglect after child roams streets A Lafayette woman has been charged with neglect of a dependent after a child was found roaming the streets on Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr 5 Joannegipson 4
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar 11 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar '17 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb '17 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,165,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC