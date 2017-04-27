Prosecutor: 4 officers justified in f...

Prosecutor: 4 officers justified in fatal Pulaski shooting

43 min ago Read more: The Tribune

A northern Indiana prosecutor says four law enforcement officers were justified in fatally shooting a man after he abducted his daughter from a home and led police on a multi-county chase. Pulaski County Prosecutor Daniel Murphy said this week no criminal charges will be filed in the March 28 shooting of Peter J. Doffin of Lafayette along U.S. 421 after stop sticks had flattened the tires on his SUV.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tippecanoe County was issued at April 27 at 9:24AM EDT

