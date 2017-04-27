Prosecutor: 4 officers justified in fatal Pulaski shooting

A northern Indiana prosecutor says four law enforcement officers were justified in fatally shooting a man after he abducted his daughter from a home and led police on a multi-county chase. Pulaski County Prosecutor Daniel Murphy said this week no criminal charges will be filed in the March 28 shooting of Peter J. Doffin of Lafayette along U.S. 421 after stop sticks had flattened the tires on his SUV.

