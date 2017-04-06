Parts of Indiana see flooding; Lake Michigan warnings issued
Flooding is reported in parts of Indiana as anticipated strong winds and big waves along Lake Michigan prompted officials to warn of possible problems along the lakeshore. Police in Lafayette and the sheriff's office in surrounding Tippecanoe County said that high water early Thursday forced some roads to be closed in the area.
