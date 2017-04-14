Man sentenced for paying Lafayette woman $15 to molest baby over webcam
Thanks to the Tippecanoe County High Tech Crime Unit, former Texas prison guard Phil Rickard is going to spend 25 years in prison. Nicole Leffert, 26, told investigators she was chatting online with a man named Phil and called the sexual acts a "show" for him.
