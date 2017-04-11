Letter: Justice, not annexation in Dayton Town council needs to hold off on annexation, let resident vote on it Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2onNb6b During the 2015 municipal election in Dayton, the issue of annexation was not a consideration. The current town council was elected to conduct the routine business of the town and resolve issues as they arise.

