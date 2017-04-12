Lafayette man sentenced to 40 years f...

Lafayette man sentenced to 40 years for battery, robbery of couple

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A Lafayette man charged for the battery and robbery of a 76-year-old couple in their Lafayette home last August has been sentenced for the crime. Joseph Burns,24, was found guilty by a Tippecanoe County jury in March of several charges, including burglary with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement and robbery resulting in bodily injury.

