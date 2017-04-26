Hardee's coming to Lafayette
Hardee's coming to Lafayette A Hardee's will open in Lafayette near the intersection of Union St. and Sagamore Parkway. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2pmv1Tl The Hardee's will be located near the intersection of Sagamore Parkway and Union St., at 710 Sagamore Parkway.
