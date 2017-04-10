Greyhound stop temporarily relocates
Construction has forced the Greyhound bus stop to temporarily relocate in downtown Lafayette. Instead of on 3rd St., adjacent to the CityBus Center, the Greyhound will now depart from the intersection of Ferry St. and 3rd St., only one block away from the original boarding location.
