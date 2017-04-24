Friends of Blooms, Birds, Bugs, And O...

Friends of Blooms, Birds, Bugs, And Of Prophetstown State Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Sponsored by Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County, the Garden Expo features various plants for sale, Garden Shed bargains, seeds, garden supplies, garden decor, and lectures. Professor Melinda M. Appold, Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, Purdue University and students from a service learning course with Prophetstown State Park will present a program on "Prairie Plants of Prophetstown: How to incorporate these native gems into landscape designs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr 5 Joannegipson 4
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar '17 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar '17 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb '17 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC