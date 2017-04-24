Friends of Blooms, Birds, Bugs, And Of Prophetstown State Park

Sponsored by Master Gardener Association of Tippecanoe County, the Garden Expo features various plants for sale, Garden Shed bargains, seeds, garden supplies, garden decor, and lectures. Professor Melinda M. Appold, Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, Purdue University and students from a service learning course with Prophetstown State Park will present a program on "Prairie Plants of Prophetstown: How to incorporate these native gems into landscape designs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.