Former coach accused of sending nude photos

A former assistant coach for an Indiana high school boys volleyball team is under police investigation for sending nude photos to students. Police say the former coach is accused of sending photos to members of the Lafayette Jefferson boys volleyball team in Lafayette, Indiana.

