Former coach accused of sending nude photos
A former assistant coach for an Indiana high school boys volleyball team is under police investigation for sending nude photos to students. Police say the former coach is accused of sending photos to members of the Lafayette Jefferson boys volleyball team in Lafayette, Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr 5
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC