California woman faces drug charges
Carrie Powell told officers she found a purse that was about to be search. It had drugs and her ID in it , police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr 5
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC