Bangert: Righteous climate skeptic or - idiot'? Aa
Global warming is real, Bjorn Lomborg says, but is it most pressing target? He'll make his controversial case at Purdue Bangert: Righteous climate skeptic or 'idiot'? A Q&A Global warming is real, Bjorn Lomborg says, but is it most pressing target? He'll make his controversial case at Purdue Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2nXrR4z Global warming is real, Bjorn Lomborg says, but is it the most pressing target? He'll make his controversial case Tuesday at Purdue, where critics already are grumbling on campus. LAFAYETTE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr 5
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar 11
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC