Bangert: Lafayette's slow roll toward a bikea
Bangert: Lafayette's slow roll toward a bike culture Two years after a crash galvanized the cycling community, things are coming together on safety, traffic planning Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2pODPim The Area Plan Commission and volunteers from Bicycle Lafayette and Wabash River Cycle Club have teamed to do bike counts in the coming weeks at 21 locations in Lafayette and West Lafayette. LAFAYETTE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15)
|Apr 5
|Joannegipson
|4
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar '17
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC