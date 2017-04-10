7 people arrested in Lafayette drug bust
Police obtained a search warrant and recovered 282 grams of spice, 2 grams of methamphetamine and more than $400 in cash 7 people arrested in Lafayette drug bust Police obtained a search warrant and recovered 282 grams of spice, 2 grams of methamphetamine and more than $400 in cash Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2oROVps Police obtained a search warrant and recovered 282 grams of spice, 2 grams of methamphetamine and more than $400 in cash from a home in the 1800 block of Wilson Street, Sgt. Scott Galloway said in the written release.
