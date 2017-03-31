West Lafayette man shoots woman multi...

West Lafayette man shoots woman multiple times

Friday Mar 31

According to police, the White County Dispatch received reports of a woman who had been shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Grace Court in Monticello around 5:43 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, the woman told officers the name and description of the man who shot her. During the investigation, police learned the suspect, Mandy McGill, 51 of West Lafayette, was driving back to his home in West Lafayette.

