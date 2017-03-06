Victims IDa d in West Lafayette fatal crash
Coroner Donna Avolt said the victims are Kaila Richelle Smith, 21, Brian Alan Story, 27, and Miranda Knotts, 21, all of Tippecanoe County. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. near the intersection of McCormick Road and Cherry Lane, which is near Purdue University's Alexander Field.
