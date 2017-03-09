This controversial way to finance col...

This controversial way to finance college may be getting more popular

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MarketWatch

Purdue University is partnering with Vemo Education, a technology firm, in hopes of spreading an alternative form of college financing pioneered at Purdue last year . The product, known as an income-share agreement or ISA, allows students to pay for college by selling a percentage of their future income to a backer, instead of paying out right or taking on debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar 3 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... Feb 28 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb 27 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan '17 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
Where can you find single girls in Lafayette? Dec '16 Just an internet guy 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC