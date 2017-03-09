This controversial way to finance college may be getting more popular
Purdue University is partnering with Vemo Education, a technology firm, in hopes of spreading an alternative form of college financing pioneered at Purdue last year . The product, known as an income-share agreement or ISA, allows students to pay for college by selling a percentage of their future income to a backer, instead of paying out right or taking on debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
|Where can you find single girls in Lafayette?
|Dec '16
|Just an internet guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC