These traffic lights on the ground are made for smartphone-addicted pedestrians

22 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

You know when you are in a text conversation so riveting, or you are about to destroy your latest Angry Birds high score, that you can't possibly look up from your phone? City planners totally know how you feel. So much, that two European cities have installed special traffic lights in the pavement, which are designed to catch the eye of pedestrians looking down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

