Teen mom charged after allegations of...

Teen mom charged after allegations of abuse surface

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

A Lafayette teenager is in the Tippecanoe County Jail Tuesday under allegations of abuse toward her 3-month-old child. Danielle Hunt, 18, is charged with three counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Mar 11 WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar 3 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... Feb 28 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb 27 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan '17 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,567,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC