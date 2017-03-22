Teddy the therapy dog helps patients celebrate Saint Patrick's Day
Teddy got decked out in his best Saint Patrick's Day outfit while visiting patients at the IU Health Arnett in Lafayette, Indiana. Teddy's owner says they both love spreading cheer to their patients, as well as sharing the importance of therapy dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar 11
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC