South Street Capital and T2 acquire Indiana property near Purdue University

1 hr ago Read more: PE Hub

South Street Capital, a Chicago-based, privately controlled real estate investment, development and management company, today announced the off-market acquisition of 100 Northwestern Avenue near Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. The acquisition was completed through a joint venture between South Street Capital and T2 Capital Management of Wheaton, IL.

