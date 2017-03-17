Police search property where Indiana teensa bodies found

Authorities investigating the killings of two northern Indiana teenagers on Friday searched the home and property of a man who owns the remote tract of land where the girls' bodies were found last month. Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby stressed that 77-year-old landowner Ronald Logan isn't considered a suspect in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

