Police identify body found on I-65
Evidence suggests that Robert Lee Reagan ran out of gas and was hit while walking toward an exit, according to police. Police identify body found on I-65 Evidence suggests that Robert Lee Reagan ran out of gas and was hit while walking toward an exit, according to police.
