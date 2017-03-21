New theory suggests Mars had rings in the past
Mars has always been identified as "the Red Planet," but a new theory suggests Mars may be able to add another identifier. A recent theory by NASA-funded scientists at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, that was published in the Nature Geoscience journal suggests that space debris may have previously become rings around Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Astronomy.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Mar 11
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC