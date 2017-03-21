New theory suggests Mars had rings in...

New theory suggests Mars had rings in the past

Mars has always been identified as "the Red Planet," but a new theory suggests Mars may be able to add another identifier. A recent theory by NASA-funded scientists at Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana, that was published in the Nature Geoscience journal suggests that space debris may have previously become rings around Mars.

