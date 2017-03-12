Lafayette man charged in connection to 2016 drug bust
One of five people arrested in a major drug bust in Lafayette last March has been charged in Tippecanoe County. Smith and four others were arrested on March 10, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Sat
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC