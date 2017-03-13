Jury trial underway for man accused of child molesting
Fifty-one-year-old James Tran was arrested in June at his home on Pocahontas Drive in Lafayette, after an investigation by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Child Services. There are three victims in this case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLFI-TV West Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re...
|Sat
|WildBillPurdue
|1
|An American Love Story (Aug '16)
|Mar 3
|gin0731
|3
|Barking dog ...
|Feb 28
|Pharmacist
|6
|Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10)
|Feb 27
|gin0731
|10
|Fairfield Manufacturing
|Feb '17
|Just Curious
|1
|adult fastpitch softball
|Jan '17
|No one special
|2
|Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools
|Dec '16
|Alt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC