Judge says man accused of teachera s killing cana t move trial
A man accused of killing a Lafayette art teacher must stand trial for her murder in the northern Indiana city. A Tippecanoe County judge ruled Friday against Darius Javon Printup, who was seeking to have his trial moved to another county.
