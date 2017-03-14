Ind. winner of $435.3M Powerball rema...

Ind. winner of $435.3M Powerball remains anonymous

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Ind. winner of $435.3M Powerball remains anonymous Winner is a Lafayette, Ind., middle-aged man who graduated from Purdue University. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mF7Fos The Indiana winner of a $435.3 million Powerball jackpot has chosen to remain anonymous after coming forward to claim the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Lafayette to vote on immigration refuge re... Sat WildBillPurdue 1
An American Love Story (Aug '16) Mar 3 gin0731 3
Barking dog ... Feb 28 Pharmacist 6
Fifth Street Coney Island? (Oct '10) Feb 27 gin0731 10
Fairfield Manufacturing Feb '17 Just Curious 1
adult fastpitch softball Jan '17 No one special 2
Rtv6 special on a Purdue study on peeing in pools Dec '16 Alt 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC